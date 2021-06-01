NEWS

One in five Greek couples face issues with fertility 

one-in-five-greek-couples-face-issues-with-fertility

One in five couples (20%) in Greece face a fertility problem, according to Deputy Interior Minister responsible for Macedonia and Thrace Stavros Kalafatis, who noted that the country’s demographic problem is one of the government’s main priorities.

Addressing the 6th Panhellenic Congress on Fertility and Infertility, Kalafatis said there are about 300,000 infertile couples in Greece, and that the problem “is worsening, as more and more couples decide to postpone becoming parents until later.”

With the demographic issue a “national problem that seems to threaten the future of our nation,” he said the government’s strategy is focused on tackling the aging and low birth rate of the population, promoting knowledge and education on fertility issues, young couples’ proper family planning and valid and documented information regarding new developments in the field of reproductive science.

Health
