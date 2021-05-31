medical-experts-caution-against-complacency

Citizens are waiting their turn to be vaccinated at the Prometheus vaccination mega-center in Maroussi, Athens, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]

The Covid-19 inoculation program may be proceeding rapidly, with estimates that 70% of the population may be vaccinated in the summer, but experts are warning against complacency so Greece doesn’t lose “what has been won with so much difficulty.”

“Compared to last summer, we have significant differences,” said Charalambos Gogos, professor of clinical pathology at Patra University. “Now we have a greater epidemiological burden. The latest wave may be steadily receding, but the number of daily diagnoses, intubated patients and deaths remains high compared to last year,” he said, adding however that vaccinations are undoubtedly a very positive development.

He also noted the contribution of tests which now have a high degree of reliability.

Panhellenic Medical Association president Thanassis Exadaktylos said, “People must avoid situations where there is overcrowding and we cannot wear a mask.”