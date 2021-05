The number of deaths from Covid-19 fell to 29 on Saturday from 40 the day before, with the overall fatalities rising to 12,024, according to the daily bulletin of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

An easing was also confirmed in intubations, which stood at 510 from 521 on Friday.

EODY reported another 1,497 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the overall number to 400,395.