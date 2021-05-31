Mitsotakis, Dendias to meet Turkish FM on Monday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Maximos Mansion on Monday at 10.15 a.m.

At 11.00 a.m. Cavusoglu will meet with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

A joint press conference will take place around 1.15 p.m.

The Turkish foreign minister landed in the northern Greek city of Alexandropouli on Sunday, before traveling to Komotini where he visited the Turkish consulate.

On Sunday Cavusoglu described members of a Muslim minority in northern Greece as Turkish and that said they were not accorded full civic rights, prompting a strong reaction from Athens.