NEWS

Mitsotakis, Dendias to meet Turkish FM on Monday

mitsotakis-dendias-to-meet-turkish-fm-on-monday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Maximos Mansion on Monday at 10.15 a.m.

At 11.00 a.m. Cavusoglu will meet with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. 

A joint press conference will take place around 1.15 p.m.

The Turkish foreign minister landed in the northern Greek city of Alexandropouli on Sunday, before traveling to Komotini where he visited the Turkish consulate.

On Sunday Cavusoglu described members of a Muslim minority in northern Greece as Turkish and that said they were not accorded full civic rights, prompting a strong reaction from Athens.

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
foreign-ministry-blasts-cavusoglu-s-turkish-minority-statements
NEWS

Foreign ministry blasts Cavusoglu’s ‘Turkish minority’ statements

cavusoglu-arrives-in-thrace
NEWS

Cavusoglu arrives in Thrace

greek-turkish-diplomats-meet-in-kavala-to-discuss-collaboration
NEWS

Greek, Turkish diplomats meet in Kavala to discuss collaboration

three-days-of-greek-turkish-diplomatic-meetings-begin
NEWS

Three days of Greek-Turkish diplomatic meetings begin

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greek, Turkish officials meet to map Evros borderline

[Reuters]
NEWS

PM to meet Turkish FM on May 31 visit