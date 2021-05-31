Man shot, killed inside his car in Vari
A 39-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting on Monday morning, police said.
The shooting happened on Andrea Papandreou Street in Vari, southern Athens.
Investigators say the man, a retired boxer, was shot several times while sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.
The man was dead before help arrived.
The shooting appears to be the latest murder in an on-going gangland feud
A 32-year-old Albanian national was shot dead in a coffee shop in Sepolia, west of Athens, on Sunday evening.