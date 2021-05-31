Greece eyeing ‘gradual normalization’ of Turkey ties, says Dendias

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu attend a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Monday. [Reuters]

Greece eyes a “gradual normalization” of bilateral relations with Turkey, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told a press conference after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Melvut Cavusoglu in Athens Monday, however admitting that the two sides “hold different and, on certain serious issues, dimatetrically opposed positions.”

Dendias said that the two sides have agreed on a list of economic cooperation programs, as well as on the mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

In his comments, Cavusoglu said that Athens and Ankara both seek to “increase cooperation” and find solutions to their problems “on the basis of international law and shared interests.”

The Turkish foreign minister confirmed that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO conference in Brussels on June 14.

The previous joint press conference of the two ministers held in Ankara in April descended into an unusual exchange of barbs and accusations.

Cavusoglu earlier met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion. No statements were made after the meeting however sources said talks were held in a cordial atmosphere. According to the same sources, both sides expressed a willingness to promote a positive agenda.