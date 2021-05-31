EU executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer
The European Commission proposed on Monday that all EU countries gradually ease travel measures over the summer as the number of Covid-19 vaccinations continues to grow and the severity of the pandemic in the bloc diminishes.
The European Union executive, which is seeking to harmonize travel measures across the bloc, said that – according to its recommendation – fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when traveling from one EU country to another. [Reuters]