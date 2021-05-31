NEWS

EU executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer

The European Commission proposed on Monday that all EU countries gradually ease travel measures over the summer as the number of Covid-19 vaccinations continues to grow and the severity of the pandemic in the bloc diminishes.

The European Union executive, which is seeking to harmonize travel measures across the bloc, said that – according to its recommendation – fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when traveling from one EU country to another. [Reuters]

