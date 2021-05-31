gsee-announces-24-hour-strike-on-june-10

Greece’s private sector union GSEE announced a 24-hour nationwide strike on Thursday, June 10.

The General Confederation of Employees of Greece, said that the strike is held in opposition to the government’s draft labor law, to which it has voiced strong objections, “and which if implemented will strike a huge blow to the labour market, collective autonomy and to society.”

It said GSEE’s executive committee will meet after the strike to plan its next actions.

[ANA-MPA]