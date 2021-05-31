NEWS

Number of new SARS-CoV-2 cases, intubations eases

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections continued to de-escalate on Monday, with Greek authorities announcing 1,007 new cases, bringing the overall number to 402,306.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 41 people died from Covid-19 which brought the overall fatalities to 12,095.

The number of patients on ventilators also eased to 481.

EODY conducted 22,986 PCR and rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours which showed a positivity rate of 4.38%.

