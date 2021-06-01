NEWS

Woman hospitalized for clot following AZ vaccine dies

A 44-year-old woman who suffered a blood clot after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine died on Monday in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Iraklio on the island of Crete.

Doctors confirmed on Monday that she was brain dead and informed her relatives before disconnecting her from life support.

The 44-year-old woman was vaccinated with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier in May but a few days later began to feel unwell and a week after that developed symptoms of thrombosis that led to her hospitalization.

