NEWS

Digital upgrade of cadastre to facilitate transactions

digital-upgrade-of-cadastre-to-facilitate-transactions

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis presented draft legislation on Monday which seeks to improve the operation of the national cadastre with the upgrade of digital services.

To this end, the legislation, which was unveiled during a cabinet meeting on Monday, will introduce, among the many digital innovations envisaged, the so-called electronic real estate transfer file. This is a platform that will provide notaries, with the consent of the property owners, access to more than 17 certificates currently required for a property transfer to take place, slashing red tape and the time needed for the process.

These documents include relevant maps and EFKA social insurance and ENFIA property tax certificates, as well as technical ones like relevant engineer certifications, energy classifications.

The bill, which will be put to public consultation in due course, is expected to be voted on in Parliament next month.

Property
READ MORE
property-data-accessible-on-gov-gr-platform
NEWS

Property data accessible on gov.gr platform

parliament-ratifies-contract-for-elliniko-development-project-with-broad-majority
NEWS

Parliament ratifies contract for Elliniko development project with broad majority

special-task-force-will-upgrade-national-cadastre
NEWS

Special task force will upgrade National Cadastre

completion-of-cadastre-set-back-to-2024
NEWS

Completion of cadastre set back to 2024

new-town-planning-bill-submitted-to-parliament
NEWS

New town planning bill submitted to parliament

building-permits-granted-on-mykonos-found-lacking
NEWS

Building permits granted on Mykonos found lacking