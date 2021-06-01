digital-upgrade-of-cadastre-to-facilitate-transactions

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis presented draft legislation on Monday which seeks to improve the operation of the national cadastre with the upgrade of digital services.

To this end, the legislation, which was unveiled during a cabinet meeting on Monday, will introduce, among the many digital innovations envisaged, the so-called electronic real estate transfer file. This is a platform that will provide notaries, with the consent of the property owners, access to more than 17 certificates currently required for a property transfer to take place, slashing red tape and the time needed for the process.

These documents include relevant maps and EFKA social insurance and ENFIA property tax certificates, as well as technical ones like relevant engineer certifications, energy classifications.

The bill, which will be put to public consultation in due course, is expected to be voted on in Parliament next month.