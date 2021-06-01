NEWS

Police investigate reported shooting in Alimos

police-investigate-reported-shooting-in-alimos

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Alimos, in southern Athens.

The incident occurred at a block of flats on Koumoundourou Street around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they found a bullet casing at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Police have cordoned off the area.

A 39-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday morning in the southern suburb of Vari.

Police investigators said the man, a retired boxer, was shot at least 10 times on Andreas Papandreou Street while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car.

Crime
