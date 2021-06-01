greek-platform-for-covid-certificate-to-go-live-tuesday

Greece will Tuesday join the trial of the European Union’s digital Covid-19, ahead of the full rollout of the system on July 1, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has said.

“Greece is one of the first countries to join this big venture,” Pierrakakis said Tuesday, assuring that technical details will be finalized in the next few hours.

A Covid certificate will be available for download at eudcc.gov.gr to people who received a vaccine, had a negative test in the past 72 hours or are immune, having recovered from coronavirus.

According to the recommendations published by the EU’s executive, members of the bloc should lift the quarantine requirement from arrivals who hold a valid digital certificate.