man-arrested-for-sexual-harassment-in-thessaloniki

A man was arrested in Thessaloniki on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a sixteen-year-old girl by following her in his car and repeating invitations to join him.

The 56-year-old was detained after a short hunt, and only a few hours after the girl’s father brought the case to the attention of the authorities.

According to information released by the Hellenic Police, the man has already been accused of sexual harassment by two 20-year-old women in early May. There is an ongoing initial investigation ordered by the prosecutor in charge of the cases.

The suspect, who claims to be a professor at a vocational high school, will remain in custody as decided by a misdemeanor court judge, awaiting his trial on Wednesday.