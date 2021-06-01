NEWS

New coronavirus cases jump up, but deaths continue to decrease

The Greek health authorities announced 1,886 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a significant increase from the 1,007 new cases reported on Monday. The new cases bring the total number of cases in Greece from the start of the pandemic to 404,163.

However, the report by the National Organization for Public Health also revealed a decrease in daily deaths on Tuesday with 27. The overall fatalities now stand at 12,122.

The number of intubated patients in Greece’s Intensive Care Units remained relatively stable at 481.

