minister-discusses-creation-of-organized-crime-task-force

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis held two meetings with Hellenic Police officials on Tuesday, one of which focused on combating the increase of organized crime violence.

The meeting focused on improving the available information network as well as streamlining collaboration between the various agencies. During the meeting a proposal to create a new task force to more efficiently combat organized crime was mooted.

The police officials decided on strengthening the information and investigative network of the police, as well as updating the tracking and tracing of active criminal groups, with a list of names and addresses.

This is part of a wider effort by Chrysochoidis to combat organized crime. The minister has already presented an extensive file on organized crime in Greece to a Supreme Court prosecutor and on Monday declared that there will be a “war” on organized crime.

Α number of police agencies participated in the meeting, including the anti-Extortion Agency, the Homicide Agency, the Drug Agency, and others.

There have been several murders over the last two weeks, including that of a retired boxer on Monday morning in the southern Athenian suburb of Vari.