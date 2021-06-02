more-than-81k-digital-covid-certificates-issued

More than 81,200 digital Covid-19 certificates have so far been issued in Greece, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Giorgos Georgantas said on Wednesday.

“It has been a great success,” he told Antenna TV.

A pilot run of the EU Digital Covid Certificate started in Greece on Tuesday, ahead of its introduction across the European Union on July 1.

Greek citizens can obtain the certificate online at eudcc.gov.gr, using their Taxisnet or Social Security Registry (AMKA) number, under three conditions: if they have finished their vaccination schedule; if they had been recently diagnosed with the disease and recovered; and if they have recently had a negative molecular or rapid antigen test.

On Tuesday, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said it will soon be known which countries will start using the digital certificate ahead of July 1, enabling Greeks who activate it to freely travel there and back.