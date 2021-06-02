Ferry passengers must fill in health declaration form, ministry says

People traveling by ferry must fill in a health declaration form, regardless of whether they also have a vaccination certificate, a negative rapid or PCR test result, it was announced Wednesday.

The declaration is available on the Shipping Ministry website. Passengers must fill in the online form and print it. The document must be displayed before boarding.

Speaking on public broadcaster ERT Wednesday, Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis said the measure will ensure a smoother and faster boarding process.

The minister added that passenger capacity currently stands at 85 percent for ferries with sleeper cabins and at 80 percent for non-cabin ferries.