vaccination-of-migrants-to-begin-on-thursday

Greece will start vaccinating the migrant and refugee population on the eastern Aegean islands against Covid-19 on Thursday.

The first vaccinations will take place at the Kara Tepe facility on the island of Lesvos, the Vial center on Chios, and the Vathy camp on Samos.

Vaccinations will be administered every Thursday and Friday by staff of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The process will then expand to other island and mainland facilities.

Officials say only 15 percent of Greece’s migrant population have so far said they are willing to get the jab.