NEWS

Labor unions call 24-hour general strike for June 10

labor-unions-call-24-hour-general-strike-for-june-10

Greek labor unions are calling a 24-hour general strike for next week to protest proposed legislation which they say will jeopardize worker rights.

Public and private sector unions said they would join the strike set for June 10. The work stoppage is expected to disrupt services and transportation throughout the day.

The unions say a bill proposed by Greece’s center-right government would make it more difficult for strikes to be called and would threaten such labor protections as the country’s eight-hour workday and having Sundays as a non-working day.

The Greek government has said the proposed changes are designed to modernize labor legislation that has remained largely unchanged for decades and would not threaten the eight-hour workday.

[AP]

Strike
READ MORE
gsee-announces-24-hour-strike-on-june-10
NEWS

GSEE announces 24-hour strike on June 10

work-stoppage-to-affect-metro-operation-on-wednesday
NEWS

Work stoppage to affect metro operation on Wednesday

public-sector-union-declares-24-hour-strike-on-june-3-against-new-labor-bill
NEWS

Public sector union declares 24-hour strike on June 3 against new labor bill

Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME wear protective face masks against the spread of the coronavirus disease, during a rally commemorating May Day, in Athens, Greece, Thursday. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Gridlock in Athens as transport staff strike over labor reform

disruptions-in-public-transport-on-tuesday-thursday
NEWS

Disruptions in public transport on Tuesday, Thursday

[InTime News]
NEWS

Journalists, seamen to join belated Labor Day strike action