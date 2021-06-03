Religion, sexual preference not a factor in foster care

Deputy Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou clarified on Wednesday that a person’s religion, marital status or sexual preference would not stand in the way of their eligibility to foster a child.

“The conditions for fostering are more flexible than for adoption. More people can become foster parents,” she said.

That there are many children, she added, “that must be taken out of the institutions so they can grow up in a family.” According to the data, there are currently 1,650 children in care and of these, only 74 are eligible for adoption and most are over 6 years old.

Describing foster care as a “relationship that can last for years,” she stressed that “even if the child returns to its biological family, there will always be a relationship.”

“Fostering is not just for families that do not have children; it is for all families,” Michailidou said.