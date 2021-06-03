NEWS

WWF hosts discussion on marine environment, plastic pollution

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, WWF Hellas will host a discussion on Friday on the value of the marine environment but also the importance of citizen action to protect it from plastic pollution.

Speakers will be Harikleia Minotou, research associate and head of the Zakynthos program of WWF Hellas, and Konstantinos Tsoukalas, coordinator of local actions of WWF Hellas.

World Environment Day coincides with the beginning of the spawning season of the Caretta-caretta turtle, which is adversely impacted by plastic pollution as many sea turtles confuse plastic bags with jellyfish and drown when they try to eat them.

