covid-deaths-drop-steadily

Covid-related fatalities are on a downward trajectory, according to health authorities which confirmed 23 new deaths on Wednesday and 27 on Tuesday, significantly lower than last week’s daily average of 40.

Total fatalities have reached 12,145, half of which were recorded in the last four months. However, deaths in proportion to cases and intubations were lower in the third wave than in the second wave, due to vaccinations.

Of the 12,145 deaths, 5,076 were recorded between October 15 and January 20 (second wave) in a total of 126,478 cases. From January 21 until yesterday (third wave), there were 6,600 deaths from twice the number of cases (255,571).