Israeli -Greek relations would not be affected by any government changes

Good relations between Greece and Israel will continue regardless of who is in power in Israel, Ambassador Yossi Amrani told reporters on Wednesday.

The Israeli diplomat was briefing Greek journalists only hours before a mandate to Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a government expires.

A change in government will also not affect the country’s foreign policy or its priorities, Amrani noted, neither will it affect the implementation of the EastMed gas pipeline project.

Commenting on Turkey, he said it has assumed the role of a power in the region and beyond, and Israel regrets the rhetoric coming from Ankara. Israel would need to see a different policy coming from Ankara, if there is to be a level of better relations between the two countries, he concluded.

[ANA-MPA]