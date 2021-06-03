PM to speak on plan to regenerate coastal zone, create bike lane

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address an event in southern Athens on Thursday evening on a plan to unify the coastal zone from the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus to Sounio, the southernmost tip of the Attic peninsula.

In its first phase, the plan provides for the construction of a single pedestrian and bicycle lane of about 22 km and the second will include a regeneration project extending to Sounio.

This will connect the Park of Faliro Bay with the Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), the Floisvos Marina and its park, creating a unified zone for the residents of Athens, Piraeus and the neighboring municipalities.

The main financing of the project will come from the EU Recovery Fund, as well as the “Antonis Tritsis” program for sustainable investments in urban areas.

The government presented the project in April 2020 but the contract between Greece’s Deposits and Loans Fund and the European Investment Bank — who will partly fund the “Antonis Tritsis” program — was signed on March 18 this year.