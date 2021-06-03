‘Important differences’ remain between Greece and Turkey, FM says

Despite the positive climate in a recent meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mavlut Cavusoglu, “important differences” remain between Athens and Ankara on several issues, Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias said on Thursday.

“It indeed was a completely different visit. But we should not be fooled by the fact that the climate was different,” he said during a discussion at the 9th International Regional Growth Conference, held in Patras.

“It was different because the differences had been clearly expressed publicly and were repeated during this visit,” he continued, adding that “there is no chance” that the government will deviate from the established national positions on bilateral issues.