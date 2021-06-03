NEWS

‘Important differences’ remain between Greece and Turkey, FM says

important-differences-remain-between-greece-and-turkey-fm-says
[Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

Despite the positive climate in a recent meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mavlut Cavusoglu, “important differences” remain between Athens and Ankara on several issues, Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias said on Thursday.

“It indeed was a completely different visit. But we should not be fooled by the fact that the climate was different,” he said during a discussion at the 9th International Regional Growth Conference, held in Patras.

“It was different because the differences had been clearly expressed publicly and were repeated during this visit,” he continued, adding that “there is no chance” that the government will deviate from the established national positions on bilateral issues.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
germany-amp-8217-s-europe-minister-roth-lays-flower-at-kessariani-firing-range
NEWS

Germany’s Europe minister Roth lays flower at Kessariani firing range

[Intime News]
NEWS

Israeli -Greek relations would not be affected by any government changes

erdogan-woos-egypt-gulf-states-in-push-to-repair-ties
NEWS

Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

[InTime News]
NEWS

Dendias stresses that NATO should defend core principles during minister summit

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu greet each other after a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, May 31, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

First step taken for a calm summer

economic-collaboration-programs-approved-between-greek-turkish-fms
NEWS

Economic collaboration programs approved between Greek, Turkish FMs