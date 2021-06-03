vaccination-drive-starts-in-aegean-migrant-camps

The vaccination drive for asylum applicants, refugees, and migrants began on Thursday at the Reception and Identification Centers on the islands of Chios, Lesvos, and Samos.

The vaccines, single dose Johnson and Johnson jabs, will be administered by members of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) and the Philos Program. The vaccination drive will then expand to other islands and mainland facilities.

On Friday, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis and the EODY President Panagiotis Arkoumaneas will visit the Reception and Identification Centers to oversee the process in person.