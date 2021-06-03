NEWS

Vaccination drive starts in Aegean migrant camps

vaccination-drive-starts-in-aegean-migrant-camps
[InTime News]

The vaccination drive for asylum applicants, refugees, and migrants began on Thursday at the Reception and Identification Centers on the islands of Chios, Lesvos, and Samos.

The vaccines, single dose Johnson and Johnson jabs, will be administered by members of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) and the Philos Program. The vaccination drive will then expand to other islands and mainland facilities.

On Friday, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis and the EODY President Panagiotis Arkoumaneas will visit the Reception and Identification Centers to oversee the process in person.

Vaccine Migration
READ MORE
vaccination-of-migrants-to-begin-on-thursday
NEWS

Vaccination of migrants to begin on Thursday

iom-hails-gov-t-plans-to-vaccinate-migrant-populations
NEWS

IOM hails gov’t plans to vaccinate migrant populations

migration-lawsuit-launched-against-eu-s-border-agency
NEWS

Migration lawsuit launched against EU’s border agency

migration-lawsuit-launched-against-eu-amp-8217-s-border-agency
NEWS

Migration lawsuit launched against EU’s border agency

asylum-seekers-reluctant-to-get-vaccinated-against-covid-19
NEWS

Asylum seekers reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid-19

syria-group-files-for-int-l-probe-of-greece-migrant-abuse
NEWS

Syria group files for int’l probe of Greece migrant abuse