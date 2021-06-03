NEWS

White House: Biden to meet with Turkey’s Erdogan at NATO

[Reuters]

President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while on his trip to Europe later this month, the White House announced Thursday.

The meeting, which will take place June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, comes against the backdrop of some tension between the two leaders.

Erdogan had pushed for an earlier call with Biden after the US president took office. And he was later frustrated when Biden declared the mass killings of Armenians at the hands of the Turks in 1915 as a “genocide,” a decree Ankara long opposed.

The White House also revealed other details of Biden’s first overseas trip as president, which begins next week. The president will first meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 ahead of attending the G-7 summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom. [AP]

