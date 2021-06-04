NEWS

Vaccinations start at migrant camps

The vaccination drive for asylum seekers, refugees and migrants began yesterday at the reception and identification centers on the eastern Aegean islands of Chios, Lesvos and Samos.

The vaccines, single-dose Johnson & Johnson jabs, will be administered by members of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) and the Health Ministry’s Philos Program.

The drive will then expand to other facilities on the islands and the mainland.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis and EODY President Panagiotis Arkoumaneas are planning to visit the camps Friday to oversee the process in person.

