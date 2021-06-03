Greece remains on UK’s ‘amber list’

Greece has remained on the UK’s “amber list,” which requires that travelers quarantine for 10 days on return to the country and take two pre-booked Covid-19 tests whilst in quarantine.

Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its “red list” of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England on Thursday, in a review that also saw Portugal move from “green” to “amber.”

No countries were added to the quarantine-free green list.

The full list of countries added to the “red list” is: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago.

All changes to the lists will come into effect at 3 a.m. GMT on June 8, the government said. [Reuters, Kathimerini]