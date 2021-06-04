22km-long-bicycle-lane-to-link-athens-coastal-front

Plans to construct a new coastal bicycle lane linking the southern Athens suburbs of Neo Faliro to Voula were announced Thursday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The route will be 22 kilometers long, stretching from the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Neo Faliro, across the regenerated Faliro Bay area, Flisvos marina, the Paleo Faliro promenade, the new coastal front of Elliniko and Glyfada, to end at Voula’s Second Beach.

The new bike path will be part of wider regeneration projects planned for the Greek capital under the Special Urban Plan that will also include a bicycle lane from the northern suburb of Kifissia to downtown Athens, to name but a few initiatives.

The general objectives is to increase bicycle use in daily urban commuting to 5% by 2025 and 8% by 2030. Among the proposals put forth is the demarcation of residential areas around urban centers to include bicycle lanes.