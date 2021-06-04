decisions-expected-on-pandemic-measures-next-week

A decision on whether music will be allowed at bars and restaurants and on opening hours will be made at the end of next week, if the committee of experts finds that the epidemiological burden in the country has been further reduced.

If pandemic numbers keep easing, music is expected to be allowed from the beginning of July, according to current estimates.

Also, at the end of next week, a decision will be made on whether the number of guests at formal functions will be allowed to increase from 100 to 200.

Moreover, sources said that a discussion is under way over whether people who are fully vaccinated should be exempted from taking self-tests to go to work as of June 15.

Finally, it was decided on Friday that nursing homes for the elderly will be admitting visitors under strict conditions. More specifically, visits will be allowed at facilities where 95% of the employees and 85% of the residents are fully vaccinated. Visitors must also be fully vaccinated and have a negative self-test.