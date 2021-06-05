Immunity wall remains elusive, warns expert

A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]

Greece will not be completing its much-coveted wall of immunity against Covid-19 soon, according to coronavirus expert committee member Vana Papaevangelou, who added that there is still a long way to go before people can let down their guard.

Speaking during a regular public briefing Friday, the infectious disease expert said that the committee has been taken aback by ongoing discussions about when people can get rid of their masks in public.

“The use of masks remains the most powerful weapon of personal protection against the coronavirus,” she stressed.

However, even though active cases are over 13,500, she said numbers are showing a “significant de-escalation,” as the positivity index and admissions of new patients to hospitals are consistently low.

“The vast majority of patients receiving treatment are unvaccinated people,” she noted, urging people to get their shots.