special-teams-to-crack-down-on-corona-parties

Stricter inspections and fines were announced Friday by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias as part of the effort to crack down on parties that risk becoming coronavirus superspreading events.

To this end, he announced the deployment of special teams, as epidemiological indicators remain high and the wall of immunity through vaccinations is still far away.

“Dispersal has not been contained yet, even though there is a recession,” he stressed and referred to the new interactive epidemiological map which showed that, at the moment, there are 28 orange regions in Greece and no red ones.

Meanwhile, health authorities Friday announced 1,112 new Covid cases and 34 fatalities, taking total infections to 407,857 and deaths to 12,218. Six of the 1,112 new cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.

A total of 445 patients remain intubated in intensive care.