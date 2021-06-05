navy-council-to-present-report-on-frigates

Greece’s Supreme Naval Council will present Saturday its operational assessment of the frigates that have been proposed by seven different countries to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The council discussed the proposals at length in an hours-long meeting Thursday and also briefed Defense Minister Nikos Panagioptopoulos.

Their assessment strictly concerns the frigates themselves, and not other factors such as shipyards, the ships offered as an intermediate solution and the possibility of an intergovernmental agreement (G to G).

For all the proposed frigates, it is foreseen that at least the first one will be built outside Greece. Athens wants a deal to include the coproduction of frigates in Greece.

The proposals on the table are from the United States (HFF, as the Greek version of MMSC has been renamed), France (FDI), the Netherlands (S 11515), the United Kingdom (Arrowhead 140), Italy (FREMM/Bergamini), Spain (F-110) and Germany (A300).

According to reports, the choice of new frigates and an intermediate solution from two different countries should not be ruled out.

What’s more, given the concern of the Hellenic Navy about the future of the fleet after 2030, any agreement reached is expected to include the supply of other ships at the end of the decade.

Tellingly, even in the 11th hour representatives of companies interested in partaking in the Greek frigate program have paid visits to Athens.

According to a relevant press release, David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock (British proposal) was in Athens Friday.

Lockwood stated that, among other things, his company’s proposal to the Hellenic Navy provides European know-how and experience through the participating European companies. He stressed that his company’s Thales partners will be responsible for the Arrowhead 140 frigate battle management system and will also be involved in modernizing the MEKO 200 to ensure the continuity of the existing personnel and Arrowhead 140 systems.