us-security-advisor-holds-call-with-greek-counterpart

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Greek counterpart Thanos Dokos on Friday to discuss the deepening relations between the two countries.

“They discussed the importance of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. Mr. Sullivan welcomed the resumption of dialogue between Greece and Turkey, and he pledged continued U.S. support for UN-facilitated efforts to reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation,” revealed a statement released by the White House, before adding that the two “also discussed the importance of countering harmful influence in the region, as Mr. Sullivan welcomed Greece’s recent efforts to secure its critical telecommunications and energy infrastructure.”

According to the statement, Sullivan conveyed the Biden administration’s commitment to strengthening his country’s relationship with Greece.