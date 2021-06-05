greek-political-world-marks-world-environment-day

The Greek political world celebrated World Environment Day on June 5.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou hosted a discussion on Saturday in the garden of the Presidential Mansion entitled, “Our world after the pandemic: Confronting climate change.” The president opened the conversation discussing the changes necessitated by the environmental crisis before distinguished guests, including Manolis Pleionis (the director of the National Observatoy in Athens) and Emmanuella Dousi (Professor at the University of Athens), shared their insight.

“We have the obligation to give our children an environment that is no worse than that we received from our parents,” read a statement released by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Twitter. He stressed that the protection of the environment needs plans and action, and not just words and slogans. The Tweet was accompanied by a video on the government’s environmental initiatives.

“The Mitsotakis government aims to be at the forefront of implementing the European Green Deal, for the transition to a clean, cyclical economy, and the tackling of climate change,” stated Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on a message uploaded to Twitter.