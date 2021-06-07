athens-medical-school-launches-degree-in-english

The University of Athens School of Medicine is opening a new chapter with the inauguration of its first English-language undergraduate program.

Mirroring the Greek curriculum, the new program is expected to secure recognition from the Higher Education Authority this month and plans to start welcoming its first students in 2022, the school’s dean, Dr Petros Sfikakis, told Kathimerini.

The 12-semester program will take 40 students per year and annual tuition is set at 13,000 euros. A part of the proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship program for outstanding students. Foreign students will have to accumulate a total of 360 credits under the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) so that their qualifications are recognized.

Athens University launched its first English-language undergraduate degree – in ancient Greek archaeology, history and literature – last year.