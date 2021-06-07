Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by pack of six men

A 26-year-old woman was sexually attacked by a group of six men near the beach of Agia Marina, in Koropi, south of Athens, on Sunday, according to reports.

The victim was reportedly attacked while waiting for her husband at a parking lot near the beach. The assailants reportedly surrounded the woman and one of them ripped off her clothes. According to the reports, the men streamed the attack live on social media.

The assailants took off after the victim started screaming.

Two suspects, both Pakistani nationals, were reportedly arrested by the police’s rapid response DIAS squad near the scene. Police are looking for the other four suspects.