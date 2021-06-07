police-unionist-being-probed-after-trashing-justice-system

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Monday ordered a disciplinary inquiry into a high-ranking member of the police officers’ union over comments related to a recent spate of gangland killings.

Speaking on a morning television talk show on Saturday, unionist Stavros Balaskas cast aspersions on the country’s justice system, with references to “organized networks” and “corruption,” hinting that it should be held responsible for the spike in violence related to organized crime networks that receive preferential treatment in the country’s courts.

The Union of Judges and Prosecutors dismissed Balaskas’ claims as “irresponsible vulgarities.”