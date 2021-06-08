NEWS

Contentious labor bill debate begins in Parliament

[InTime News]

Debate on draft labor legislation will begin on Tuesday in the Parliament’s Social Affairs Committee and the government is prepared to face an onslaught from the opposition.

The legislation will make it easier for individual employees to arrange a more flexible working schedule with their employers, at their own initiative, and more difficult for unions to call strikes with only a fraction of the workforce taking part in a vote.

Unions and leftist opposition parties object to what they call the “end of the eight-hour day” and an assault on workers’ rights in general, even though the government claims its aim is the opposite.

A general strike has been called for Thursday.

