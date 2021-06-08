fm-dendias-heads-to-the-united-arab-emirates

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias heads to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, where he will meet with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This will be Dendias’ fourth visit to the UAE, with talks expected to focus on bilateral strategic cooperation, in continuation of the singing of the agreement on matters of foreign policy and defense in November 2020, the ministry said.

Recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of the recent visit to Athens of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as well as the Middle East and in the Gulf, will also be discussed.

Dendias will also visit the new premises of the Greek Embassy in Abu Dhabi. [ANA-MPA]