PM hints at mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers

[InTime News]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hinted on Tuesday that the government could make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for healthcare professionals and carers in nursing homes. 

Speaking during a debate on a bill for the creation of a digital covid certificate, he said that the government’s efforts to persuade the public on the merits of inoculation will “soon” be replaced by its “official position” on the mandatory vaccination of workers working in hospitals and clinics, as well as in elderly care units. 

“The government will decide with sensitivity and a clear priority in public health,” he told lawmakers.

In mid-May, Greece’s Fire Department announced that all members of its Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the outfit, as they must be ready to travel abroad at any given time to help in disaster zones around the world.

