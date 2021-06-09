UK ambassador believes Greece will soon be included in Britain’s ‘green’ travel list

British Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith expressed confidence that Greece will soon be included in Britain’s green list of countries which are safe for travel, during a webinar on tourism and security held on Tuesday.

On May 17, the UK introduced a so-called “traffic light” system for travelling abroad based on the coronavirus pandemic situation in each country.

Greece is currently included in the amber list of countries, which means that Britons are advised against travel to it, but those who do must take two Covid-19 tests on the second and eighth day after their return.

People returning from a country on the green list will not need to quarantine and will only be required to take one diagnostic test two days after arriving in the UK.

[ANA-MPA]