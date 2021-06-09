Blinken: Biden to raise issue of Turkey’s East Med activities during meeting with Erdogan

US President Joe Biden will raise the issue of Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean during his upcoming meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Responding to a question by Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat and chairman of the foreign relations panel, about what the administration was doing to address a series of provocative activities by Turkey under Erdogan, Blinken said he shared the concerns about Ankara’s behavior which he described as “deeply disturbing.”

“Our differences with Turkey… are no secret,” Blinken said. “In many aspects it is not acting as the NATO ally it should be, not the least of which with the acquisition of the S400s from Russia,” he said, confirming that differences between Washington and Ankara will be at the center of talks between the two leaders.

In his comments, Menendez slammed Turkey, a NATO ally, for drifting away from the West.

“Turkey violates international law when it threatens Cyprus in its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ), when it declares an EEZ that reaches as far as Libya, ignoring and interfering in the EEZ of Greece,” he said, while also criticizing Turkey’s role in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya.

