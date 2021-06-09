Dendias hails ‘strategic relationship’ with UAE
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias hailed Greece’s “strategic relationship” with the United Arab Emirates during a visit – his fourth – to the Gulf state on Wednesday.
During the visit, Dendias met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan.
The two sides discussed relations in the areas of defense, energy, economy and tourism, Dendias said.
They also reviewed regional developments involving Turkey, Libya and the Middle East, he said.