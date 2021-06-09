NEWS

Greek officials set to announce timeline for lifting Covid-19 restrictions

Greek officials are set to announce an easing of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

Measures currently include a curfew between 12.30 a.m. and 5 a.m. and a 100-guest limit on weddings and baptisms. There is also a ban on music at venues to discourage people from singing along and speaking loudly.

The roadmap will be revealed in a joint briefing by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias at 7 p.m.

Greece’s National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced 1,339 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country on Tuesday, from 808 the previous day, pushing the total number to 411,534.

EODY data also showed that there were 381 intubated patients in hospitals, from 392 the day before.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 30 on Tuesday, from 24 on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 12,331.

