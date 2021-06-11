nymfaio-wind-farm-plans-meet-with-opposition

Residents and eco-groups in Florina, northern Greece, are calling on the Environment Ministry to put a stop to plans for wind farms in Nymfaio, saying that licensing procedures overlook the area’s ecological importance and the impact energy development would have on endangered animal species.

“We are not opposed to producing energy from wind farms and solar parks, but we are completely opposed to them being sited without proper planning,” Yiannis Boutaris, president of the Arcturos organization, told a press conference called by residents’ and nongovernmental groups on Wednesday.

“The area in question has exceptional natural characteristics that must be protected. We have said as much to the administration but it has not heard us,” said Giorgos Mertzanis of nonprofit Callisto, adding that the issue has also been brought to the attention of the European Commission.