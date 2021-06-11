Off-grid areas’ viewers to gain access to TV broadcasts via digital platform

A new digital platform which offers permanent residents in the country’s off-grid regions access to television broadcasts was announced on Wednesday by the Digital Governance Ministry.

People in Greece’s remote regions will have to log into the platform, white-areas.gov.gr, by July 15, and submit their application for the service without the need for burdensome documentation. The service can also be applied for at local Citizen Services Centers (KEP) with the use of only one’s police ID and their unique 11-digit power supply customer number.

The “White Areas” initiative concerns some 160,869 households at 4,079 communities across the country, and provides access to Greek TV stations for a time of 8 years.

[ANA-MPA]