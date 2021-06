New SARS-CoV-2 infections in Greece eased further on Thursday to 781 from 890 the previous day, with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 413,170.

A total of 376 patients were on ventilators whose median age was 67.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) also said it recorded 24 more deaths in the past 24 hours which raised the overall number to 12,370.